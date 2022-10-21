Chatting with Graffiti Artist Adam Socie About Keeping League City Beautiful one Mural at a Time

Houston Life's Melanie Camp joins graffiti artist Adam Socie at one of his many murals in League City.

HOUSTON – Graffiti Artist Adam Socie picked up his first can of spray paint almost thirty years ago. As a kid growing up in Pasadena in the 80′s, his art was not always wanted and it was not always good.

“You you do a lot of bad stuff on the way to doing good stuff. I mean, everything comes with practice and without the practice you’re not gonna get anywhere,” Socie told Houston Life.

Keeping League City Beautiful with Graffiti Artist Adam Socie (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

These days Socie is pretty good at what he does and his work is respected by some high profile people. Recently, Socie sat down with 50 Cent, after the musician learned of a mural the artist had painted of him in Houston.

From League City, the town he now calls home, to Houston, Dallas, Moscow, and everywhere in between, Adam Socie has his murals all over the world. “I get to travel a lot I get to paint with the people that I look up to so that’s a bonus you know, not many people get to do that,” he said.

Watch Adam Socie on Houston Life in the video above.

Follow Adam Socie on TikTok and on Instagram he is @pilot_graff click below to follow.