The life of legendary Houston ballerina Lauren Anderson comes to the theater in ‘Plumshuga’

Ballet dance icon Lauren Anderson was one of the first Black women to be a principal at a major American ballet company with Houston Ballet in 1990. Derrick and Courtney chat with the dance legend about overcoming obstacles and turning her story into a new stage production.

HOUSTON – Lauren Anderson is the first Black principal dancer of a major American ballet company and a household name in the arts community. Some may think they have her figured out, but many don’t know her real story. Although growing up to be a beautiful ballerina, she battled addiction. Her impactful story is now being told for the FIRST time in a world premiere play, right here in our neck of the woods at Stages, Houston’s intimate, inclusive, and progressive theater.

Along with Lauren, the director and writer Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton will also join us. She’s an internationally known writer, educator, activist, performer, and the first Black Poet Laureate of Houston. Deborah was formally ranked the #2 Best Female Performance Poet in the world. Her recent poetry collection “Newsworthy,” scored her a Pushcart nomination and landed her a spot as a finalist for the 2019 Writer’s League of Texas Book Award.

The play will feature original choreography by Houston Ballet’s artistic director Stanton Welch, and Urban Souls Dance Company’s artistic director, Harrison Guy. This amazing storytelling will be more than just ballet. It will blend spoken word, dance, music, and theater for an intimate look into Lauren’s rise to ballet royalty and her journey to accepting her authentic self.

‘Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson’ is available to watch now through Nov. 13 at Stages. Performance times are Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. For tickets, you can click, here.

Watch the video above to hear from Lauren and her director, as they give insight into a beautiful performance, telling the story of a young Black ballerina, now widely known as Lauren Anderson.

