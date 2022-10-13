Putting the BOO Into ArBOOretum for Spooky Family Fun This Weekend

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for extra oooooo’s at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. ArBOOretum is back. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Houston’s best fall festival. The event is fun for all the family with activities for all ages so rally your little ghouls and goblins and enjoy an engaging day of activities.

Decorating Pumpkins at Arbooretum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

The popular Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail will lead kids on an adventure of discovery where they will learn about creatures that live at the Arboretum, while collecting candy along the way. Other favorite ArBOOretum activities throughout the day include pumpkin decorating and a Halloween market. Plus, there is a petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides

The Arbooretum petting zoo (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

The annual ArBOOretum Family Fall Festival is on this Saturday, October 15 at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center.

Here are all the details you need to know for a fun day out with the family please leave all fur-babies at home:

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last entry is 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Free for members and children under 3. $15 for non-members with online purchase by noon on Oct. 14; $20 day of event (ages 3 and up)

Tickets can be purchased in advance online here.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. Guest Entrance: 120 West Loop North Freeway Houston, TX 77024

PARKING: The Arboretum grounds will be closed to parking for ArBOOretum. Free offsite parking at 1001 W Loop S will be available the day of the event. Visitors may walk or take the free shuttle from the parking area to the event. Ride sharing is also encouraged. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Woodway Entrance.

The popular Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail at Arbooretum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Comfortable walking shoes and costumes are encouraged. No pets are allowed during ArBOOretum. The event is rain or shine. All funds raised support nature conservation and educational programming for the Houston Arboretum.