Local woman goes viral for watching Houston Astros game while giving birth

HOUSTON – Astros fans really are the best fans in the world and love to support the team-- no matter the circumstance.

Hear about the Houston-area woman who gave birth at the exact moment when Yordan Alvarez hit the walk-off home run in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Luka was born right on the yordan Alvarez walk out! #astros @astros pic.twitter.com/V3S0NHtMb9 — leonel munoz (@leonel_m20) October 12, 2022

The Munoz family shared details with Houston Life about this incredible moment getting a lot of attention on social media.

“He literally came out when the Astros walked it off. Like his head was coming out when Yordan hit the home run” said dad, Leonel Munoz, about the birth of his son Luka on October 11 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Both baby boy Luka and mom Jessica Munoz are back home, and according to Leonel, “Mom was totally OK watching game 1 in the delivery room, “She was enjoying the game while pushing,” he said.

