Carlos Meltzer, Culinary Director of Recipe for Success, chats about their program of teaching children the fresh-to-farm approach to fight childhood obesity. Plus – he prepares a delicious artichoke dip in the studio.

Carlos Meltzer, Culinary Director of Recipe for Success, joins us in the studio to chat about their effort in fighting childhood obesity. Hope Farms offers a seed-to-plate educational program, teaching kids how to grow and cook food. They also provide fresh vegetables to the local community and host a Farmers Market on Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Plus, he prepares a delicious artichoke dip in the studio. For more information about their program, visit their website.