Meet the boxer helping kids through boxing

Coach David Martinez uses boxing to empower kids and adults and give back to his community.

Houston – David Martinez, owner and head coach of Martinez Boxing, teaches both kids and adults the art of boxing. During the pandemic, Martinez had to close his gym, but now it’s back at a new downtown location.

Martinez has trained professional fighters, amateurs, and kids for the past 17 years. It’s his way of giving back to the community and empowering kids through boxing.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Enrique Ramirez visits the boxing gym and explores its significance in Hispanic heritage. See the full interview in the clip above.

