Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., The DIAVOLO Veterans Project. You saw them on America’s Got Talent, now they’ll join us in studio. The dance company’s unique style of movement is used as a tool to help restore veterans’ physical, mental, and emotional strengths through workshops and public performances in communities all around the country. You’ll see it for yourself Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.