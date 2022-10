Opa! The original Greek festival is back in Montrose! From the food to the entertainment, we're getting a taste of some of the fun happening this weekend – and a performance in the studio

If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to attend this weekend, The Original Greek Festival is back for its 55th year with delicious Greek food, traditional Greek dancing, and authentic shopping opportunities. Maria Christie, ambassador for The Original Greek Festival, shared the details on all you can expect there. For more information, visit their website or watch the video above.