Mel Camp shows Lauren Kelly how to saber a bottle of champagne just in time for her wedding

It’s probably something you’ve seen in the movies, or on a tv show…where someone grabs a knife (or a sword, lol) and uses it to “chop off” the top of a champagne bottle. It looks super fun, and it’s a great party trick, but did you know that the technical term for it is called sabrage? Mel Camp has actually been a ‘sabering pro’ for quite some time now, and she wanted to teach Lauren Kelly the entertaining art ahead of her wedding!

It’s the art of sabering a bottle of champagne, and you’re not actually aiming to chop the top of the bottle off. It’s more of a slice with a clean cut.

Watch as they give sabering a try, with a few bottles from our friends at Champagne Madame Zéro.