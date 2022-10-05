Goodwill Houston hosts 2022 Golf Classic

Goodwill Houston has been making a difference in our community since 1945 - educating, training and hiring people with barriers to employment. They recently hosted a golf tournament at Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress, and Houston Life’s Derrick Shore hit the links to learn more about how this annual event supports their mission. For more information about Goodwill Houston, visit their website GoodwillHouston.com, or call 713-692-6221.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Goodwill Houston has been making a difference in our community since 1945 - educating, training and hiring people with barriers to employment. They recently hosted a golf tournament at Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress, and Houston Life’s Derrick Shore hit the links to learn more about how this annual event supports their mission.

