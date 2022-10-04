Zoo Boo! It is a Scary Good Time at The Houston Zoo

Things are spooking up at the Houston Zoo. Zoo Boo is back and they have some fun additions this year, like a Spooky-themed bug house and eerie Halloween lights in the African Forest. But, don’t let this scare you off! Watch the video above to see Tess the elephant smash a pumpkin, her favorite Halloween treat!

HOUSTON – Things are spooking up at the Houston Zoo. Zoo Boo is back and they have some fun additions this year, like a Spooky-themed bug house and eerie Halloween lights in the African Forest. But, don’t let this scare you off!

Melanie Camp has a scary good time at the Houston Zoo's Zoo Boo (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

There will be fun for all the family and the animals are included! Throughout The Zoo you will find fun Harvest and Halloween themed set ups where you can take cool family pics and share a fun social media post...make sure you tag us here at Houston Life!

Zoo Boo runs throughout October and every Friday The Zoo will stay open for Zoo Boo After Hours.

Watch the video above to see Tess the elephant smash a pumpkin, her favorite Halloween treat!

To get your tickets head online to HoustonZoo.Org

Houston Life Photographer, Brian Holson, and Correspondent, Melanie Camp watch Trish the elephant smash a pumpkin (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)