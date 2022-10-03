Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’

It's Breast Cancer Awareness month! The Rose is raising awareness, starting conversations, and providing mobile access to women. Plus, how you can help the cause by shopping at your favorite stores.

The Rose is raising awareness across cultures where conversations about the body and health are often silenced. The campaign invites women to participate by talking about their breasts and helping to spread the word that 40 is the age at which every woman should begin receiving screening mammograms.

One way The Rose is helping women fight breast cancer is by providing easy access to healthcare with the Rose mobile. There are four luxury mobile coaches in 43 counties across Southeast Texas equipped with an examination suite and the latest breast cancer screening technology – 3D mammography. These coaches can be booked in advance by companies or organizations.

The Rose Mobile (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

But how can you help? Shop at participating stores that will give portions of their proceeds benefiting The Rose and women in need of preventative services. Some merchandises you can buy are pink tacos from Taco’s A Go-Go, jewelry from Kendra Scott, or clothing from Lilly Pulitzer. Find out more about the merchandises and take a peek inside The Rose Mobile in the clip above.

For more information, visit their website: https://therose.org.