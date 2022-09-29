The Alley Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s comedy ‘Lend Me A Soprano’ through October 9th

The Alley Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s play, ‘Lend Me A Soprano,’ currently running through October 9th. Based on Ludwig’s hit comedy Lend Me A Tenor, the roles are reversed, and the ladies take the lead. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with actors Alexandra Silber who plays Elena Firenzi, and Mia Pinero who plays Jo, all about how you can catch the show this weekend. Click HERE for tickets and info, or call (713) 220-5700.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Have you ever wanted to visit Broadway?

Well now Broadway has come to Houston!

The Alley Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s play, ‘Lend Me A Soprano,’ currently running through October 9th.

Based on Ludwig’s hit comedy Lend Me A Tenor, the roles are reversed, and the ladies take the lead.

The comedy is set in 1934 at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, and it’s sure to leave the audience with lots of laughter.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with actors Alexandra Silber who plays Elena Firenzi, and Mia Pinero who plays Jo, all about how you can catch the show this weekend.

Click HERE for tickets and info, or call (713) 220-5700.