Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!

Today, Derrick and Courtney spun for Jacquelyn. See what she won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!

The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney deck out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, tickets to Renaissance Festival and Moody Gardens, Shrunk 3D printing gift certificate at the Downtown Houston location, and a year’s worth of free meals at Chick-fil-A located at 59 & Fondren.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks, and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.

Check out Jacquelyn’s winning moment in the video above!