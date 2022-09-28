‘Project Runway’ alum Alan Gonzalez brings Texas flair to New York Fashion Week

Houston fashion designer Alan Gonzalez has a huge reason to celebrate! He just unveiled his new collection Wild Wild East at New York Fashion Week, and he stopped by our studio to talk about how his Lone Star upbringing is present in his new creations.

HOUSTON – Houston fashion designer Alan Gonzalez has a huge reason to celebrate!

He just unveiled his new collection Wild Wild East at New York Fashion Week, and he stopped by Houston Life to talk about how his Lone Star upbringing is present in his new creations.

Houston fashion designer Alan Gonzalez (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Gonzalez, who grew up in Houston’s Northside, competed during season 18 of Bravo’s hit show ‘Project Runway.” Since then, his career has blossomed under his namesake brand “Alantude.”

His new collection has been described as “a showdown with the designer’s home state of Texas and his new infatuation for New York City grime.”

Gonzalez explained how the collection is filled with separate pieces that can all be interchanged together.

Fashion designer Alan Gonzalez with pieces of his new collection 'Wild Wild East' (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

