KPRC 2 and Rebuilding Together Houston help revitalize home for deserving local family

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has partnered up with Rebuilding Together Houston to revitalize a home for a deserving family in the Manchester neighborhood in Houston’s East End.

All day today, the KPRC 2 team is helping to paint the home of Jose Rodriguez, 73 and Angela Rodriguez, 70, who have raised their kids in their home of 49 years.

The house is even older, built in 1939, 83 years ago. We’ve already helped them recover from the Winter Storm of 2021, and then we made the home more resilient against storms.

Aside from painting the home, we are also helping to make the home safer as they age.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us an update on the project with Thierry Tchenko, Chief Communications and Programs Officer of Rebuilding Together Houston, and how you can help make a difference in our community.