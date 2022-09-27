MFAH opens Kusama’s famous ‘Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity’ installation

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston just opened a new immersive exhibit that everyone will be lining up to see. MFAH is the new home of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s famous ‘Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity’ installation, creating the illusion of infinity. The immersive room will be on permanent display at the museum, and included with your admission. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Alison de Lima Greene and Isabel Brown Wilson, Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at MFAH with more info.

HOUSTON – The Museum of Fine Arts Houston just opened a new immersive exhibit that everyone will be lining up to see.

MFAH is the new home of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s famous ‘Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity’ installation, creating the illusion of infinity!

So just how does this work, you ask?

The installation consists of a mirror-lined chamber with LED lights that cycle on and off, and you even get a moment of total darkness when a door closes behind you.

The immersive room will be on permanent display at the museum, and included with your admission.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Alison de Lima Greene and Isabel Brown Wilson, Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at MFAH with more info.