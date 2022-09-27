Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm

HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017.
But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities.
She was just featured on a nationwide campaign by retail giant Kohl’s as part of their new collection of adaptive clothing for adults. a remarkable achievement she proudly shared with Houston Life.
Simmons, who wants to be a veterinarian, also talked about the most difficult parts of her recovery in the hospital and her message for others facing a challenge in life.
To hear Simmon’s complete interview, check out the video above.
To connect with Simmons, you can connect with GAMUT management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities.
