Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm

Model Cydni Simmons chats about being featured in a nationwide campaign for retail giant Kohl’s. The Pearland native had her arm amputated after a dog attack during her junior year of college and shares an inspiring message for people living with disabilities.

HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017.

But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities.

She was just featured on a nationwide campaign by retail giant Kohl’s as part of their new collection of adaptive clothing for adults. a remarkable achievement she proudly shared with Houston Life.

Simmons, who wants to be a veterinarian, also talked about the most difficult parts of her recovery in the hospital and her message for others facing a challenge in life.

To hear Simmon’s complete interview, check out the video above.

To connect with Simmons, you can connect with GAMUT management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities.

For more information, click here.