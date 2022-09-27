Catching up with Houston fashion designer Chloe Dao

Fashion designer Chloe Dao, winner of season 2 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Project Runway’ joined Houston Life to show some of her top styles for 2022 and reveal how her brand has evolved after the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON – Chloe Dao became one of fashion’s most sought-after names after winning season 2 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Project Runway’ back in 2006.

And even after all the success, she proudly continues to call Houston home.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur stopped by Houston Life to show us some of her top styles you can wear all year long, including some of the eveningwear looks she’s famous for.

Dao also revealed how her designs have changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Dao has two boutiques in Houston, one in Rice Village and another one in MKT Heights.

To see her complete interview, watch the video above.

