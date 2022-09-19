Texas Children’s Hospital specialized clinic helps prevent childhood cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Childhood Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic, the first of its type in the country, screens and follows children who are at an elevated risk for developing childhood cancer.

This clinic reassures families of children with genetic conditions such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome and Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome which predispose individuals to childhood cancer, as well as children with other conditions strongly associated with pediatric cancer.

Using cancer screening methods based on the latest medical evidence and tailored to the needs of each child, the clinic identifies tumors sooner, allowing for treatments to be implemented earlier, ultimately leading to improved survival rates.

Patients are diagnosed by the Cancer Genetics Clinic, then referred to the Childhood Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic for long-term management.

