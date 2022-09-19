13th Floor Haunted House back just in time to terrify Houston this Halloween season

Halloween season is officially underway, and we’re getting a peek inside one of the scariest places in Houston! 13th Floor Haunted House opened up last weekend, and is ready to unleash its terrifying new attractions.

HOUSTON – Halloween season is officially underway, and we’re getting a peek inside one of the scariest places in Houston!

13th Floor Haunted House opened up last weekend, and is ready to unleash its terrifying new attractions.

Located at 7075 FM 1960 Rd W, (just behind Willowbrook Mall) the haunted house is now open on the weekends for guests waiting to get their fill of scares! (specific hours and info HERE)

Here’s the scoop on their newest attractions this Halloween season:

Chop House- A criminal outcast has wandered into the old meat processing plant. After finding the company’s mascot costume and a freshly oiled chainsaw, the unpredictable maniac begins the hunt for the next slaughter.

Legends of The Deep- The steamship couldn’t have prepared for what was about to be unleashed onboard. When an eerie call was heard across the decks, it was as if the sea came alive and infected everyone aboard. The ship finally capsized, claimed by the sea, but the Great Old One had other plans. The steamship and its infected crew still drifts at sea with one mission- to claim as many souls as they can for their dark lord.

All Hallows Eve- A cursed group of undead trick or treaters rise up from their shallow graves once a year on Halloween in search of blood, guts, and candy! As the fall spirit infects others, their numbers grow. All Hallows Eve is upon us.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a few scares and a sneak peek of what’s to come this year with 13th Floor Hiring and Performance Manager, Katy Carroll.