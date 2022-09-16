Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia

HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive.

One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.

Garcia, who has collaborated with Tejano legends like Shelly Lares and David Lee Garcia, chatted with Houston Life about where her love of Tejano music came from, and how she’s working on keeping the genre going for newer generations.

