Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terrence from Houston just won!

Terrence, one of our fans, won a prize from today's prize wheel. See what he won!

HOUSTON – Spinning this Friday was Terrence from Houston! He’s a huge sports fan, likes to play video games, and is a fan of BOTH Marvel and DC.

The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will deck out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, tickets to Renaissance Festival and Moody Gardens, and Shrunk 3D printing gift certificate at the Downtown Houston location.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free, and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks, and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.

Check out Terrence’s winning moment in the clip above!