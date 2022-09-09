Traveling 9/11 exhibit ‘Ground Zero 360′ now in Houston

9/11 is a day most of us will never forget. You and your family can now experience a new exhibit in Houston called 'Ground Zero 360' - honoring the heroes from that day.

Houston – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks. It’s a day many of us will never forget. But for many others, like kids and some young adults, they weren’t even alive. Now through the end of January here in Houston, you and your family can experience a moving exhibit honoring the heroes of that day. It’s called Ground Zero 360.

The traveling exhibit includes artifacts and artwork commemorating the lives lost on September 11. It has been on the road for more than 10 years now - and it’s only growing.

