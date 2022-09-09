86º

LIVE

Houston Life

Traveling 9/11 exhibit ‘Ground Zero 360′ now in Houston

‘Ground Zero 360′ honors the heroes of September 11, 2001. It is now open at Houston Baptist University

Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host

Tags: September 11, 9/11, Ground Zero, Houston, Houston Life
9/11 is a day most of us will never forget. You and your family can now experience a new exhibit in Houston called 'Ground Zero 360' - honoring the heroes from that day.

Houston – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks. It’s a day many of us will never forget. But for many others, like kids and some young adults, they weren’t even alive. Now through the end of January here in Houston, you and your family can experience a moving exhibit honoring the heroes of that day. It’s called Ground Zero 360.

The traveling exhibit includes artifacts and artwork commemorating the lives lost on September 11. It has been on the road for more than 10 years now - and it’s only growing.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Three-time Emmy winner, dog lover, uncle, electric car driver, cookie eater.

email

facebook

instagram