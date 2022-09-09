Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Julie from Houston just won!

On today’s prize wheel, a couple of Houston Texans cheerleaders spin the wheel for Julie. What did she win?

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Spinning today was Julie from Houston.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But this week, we had a couple of Texans Cheerleaders spin the wheel for Julie. Click on the video to see what she won.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, Family 4-Pack of tickets to Moody Gardens, Shrunk 3D printing at DT Houston location gift certificate, Chick-fil-A Swag bag, and Chick-fil-A 59 & Fondren free for a year meal.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks, and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up. Or scan the QR code in the clip above.