Co-host of the Popular Hulu video series BBQuest Jesse Pryles cooks up her jalapeno beef meatball recipe while talking about the show’s new season, traditions of Texas BBQ, and the importance of beef and cattle ranching in Texas. For more information, visit BeefLovingTexans.com

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.