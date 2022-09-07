Texas Children’s Hospital and Faris Foundation team up to advance childhood cancer research

The Faris Foundation and the Childhood Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic help children who are at an elevated risk for developing childhood cancer.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – To honor their late son, Faris’s, legacy, the Virani family founded the Faris Foundation in 2019. They are fierce advocates for childhood cancer research, and they have funded numerous laboratories, programs, and initiatives at Texas Children’s Hospital.

