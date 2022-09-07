‘Beauty Week 2022′ celebrating beauty trends and wellness at The Galleria through Saturday

‘Beauty Week 2022′ is happening all week at The Galleria, and it’s the perfect time for shoppers to experience the latest beauty trends, offers, and services. The week-long event offers some of the year’s best deals on must-have beauty and and wellness, celebrating everyone’s beauty inside and out. Watch as Lauren Kelly surprises two lucky shoppers with a fun, fresh makeover.

HOUSTON – Here’s a fun event for all the beauty lovers here in Houston!

‘Beauty Week 2022′ is happening all week at The Galleria, and it’s the perfect time for shoppers to experience the latest beauty trends, offers, and services.

The week-long event offers some of the year’s best deals on must-have beauty and and wellness, celebrating everyone’s beauty inside and out.

Participating beauty and wellness retailers includes Morphe, Visible Changes, Aesop, Fabletics, Jo Malone, and many more!

Beauty Week will culminate in a #GetYourGlow Beauty & Wellness Celebration from 2 PM to 5 PM this Saturday, September. 10, on Level 1 near Nordstrom.

Open free to the public, the event will include makeup, hair, and fragrance stations, a floral selfie wall, giveaways, and for more details click HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly surprises two lucky shoppers, Anna and Kiara, with a fun, fresh makeover.