Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re debuting our very first edition of Houston Life Kids!

Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community.

That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m.

After Houston Life Kids debuts on Monday, we will air it every Saturday at 9:30 am on the KPRC 2+ live stream starting September 10.

You can watch Houston Life Kids! on the streaming device on your TV, on our website, click2houston.com, on the KPRC 2 News app and in the video player below.