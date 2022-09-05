74º

Houston Life

Bun B heads back to school in support of local students who are interested in a music career

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Life, Houston, Entertainment, Celebrity, Bun B, Kashmere High School, Pepsi Stronger Foundation
Bun B has teamed up with ‘Pepsi Stronger Together,’ a nationwide program set out to support students in local communities who are interested in music. At the workshop, Bun B spoke to the students about his journey, shared helpful advice about a career in the music industry and hosted a Q&A, where chosen students also performed for Bun B. Lauren Kelly got to chat with Bun all about this special scholarship workshop which stopped at Kashmere High School earlier today.

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Bun B is not only known for his successful music career and love for this city, but also as a role model to so many trying to make it in the music industry.

Bun B has teamed up with ‘Pepsi Stronger Together,’ a nationwide program set out to support students in local communities who are interested in music.

At the workshop, Bun B spoke to the students about his journey, shared helpful advice about a career in the music industry and hosted a Q&A, where chosen students also performed for Bun B.

Lauren Kelly got to chat with Bun all about this special scholarship workshop which stopped at Kashmere High School earlier today.

If you know someone interested in applying, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram