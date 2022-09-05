Bun B heads back to school in support of local students who are interested in a music career

Bun B has teamed up with ‘Pepsi Stronger Together,’ a nationwide program set out to support students in local communities who are interested in music. At the workshop, Bun B spoke to the students about his journey, shared helpful advice about a career in the music industry and hosted a Q&A, where chosen students also performed for Bun B. Lauren Kelly got to chat with Bun all about this special scholarship workshop which stopped at Kashmere High School earlier today.

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Bun B is not only known for his successful music career and love for this city, but also as a role model to so many trying to make it in the music industry.

If you know someone interested in applying, click HERE.