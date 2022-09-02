Two Sets of Sisters and a Sisterhood: How Girl Power is the Backbone to Success of the Woodlands HS Volleyball Teams

In District 13 6A and UIL Region 2, the Woodlands HS Volleyball teams are the ones to beat. The Woodlands have the depth of a strong Junior Varsity and Varsity team. On the Varsity team there are two sets of sisters, Payton and Alyssa Stroud, and Ella and Abby Lewis -who are fraternal twins. However, as Houston Life’s Melanie Camp found out, beyond the sets of actual sisters there is a sisterhood bond that runs throughout the teams.

Beyond their on-court bond, Woodland’s Volleyball Varsity Team have each other’s backs off the court too. Something Julieta experienced firsthand. After suffering a Sudden Cardiac Arrest while working out at home during the pandemic, Julieta said her team stepped up to support her and her family, “at a time when we needed that support system. It’s more than just volleyball. We are all a big family and we all care about each other so deeply, and it goes on and off the court all the time,” she told Houston Life.

Julieta faced, “multiple heart surgeries and because of that my heart just couldn’t take the burden of the sport anymore.”

No longer able to play volleyball, Julieta now supports the team as a manager, taking care of logistics and helping Coach Terri Wade. It is a behind the scenes role that can lead to college scholarships and opportunities in sports management beyond high school.

“It’s like I have a huge team of 17 daughters,” said Coach Wade.

