Inside the Immersive ‘Color Factory’ exhibit inspired by all the colors of Houston

The Color Factory is an immersive exhibit that opened its doors in October of 2019, and has continued inviting guests to immerse themselves in a special Houston-inspired color palette. With 14 rooms and over 16 immersive installations, the 20,000 square foot exhibit gives you a glimpse of “NASA blue”, yellow from the stadium chairs in the Astrodome, pink from the frosting on a Shipley donut, and lots more. Check out the “Thirty” made entirely of yarn, “Your Magic Is Real” light up room that shows the power of human connection, and “To The Moon” - a huge ball pit created to honor the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing.

The Color Factory is also currently offering a “Back to School Special,” where Houstonians can receive 30% off their tickets when they visit from Monday through Thursdays — no code needed. This offer ends on September 20th.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Color Factory CEO/CXO Tina Malhotra walk us through some of these installations that are sure to brighten your day.