Watch local Houston artists compete in ‘Support Your Local Artist’ paint battle tonight

HOUSTON – Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite local artists battle it out in a fun, friendly competition?

Well there’s an exciting FREE art event happening live tonight at Karbach Brewery.

The Secret Walls ‘Support Your Local Artist’ Tour is making the rounds all over North America, shinning the spotlight on local talent at each stop.

Tonight’s stop here in Houston will be held at Karbach Brewing Company, and admission is FREE! The event is all-ages and will start at 7 p.m. (but you must be over 21 to drink alcohol)

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a little preview of tonight’s event with local artists Nicky Davis and Tarbox, ahead of all the fun tonight.