2 easy cocktail recipes for Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for cocktail ideas to spice up your Labor Day Weekend celebrations, you’re in luck!

Mixologist Josh Alden has 2 easy recipes perfect to entertain guests or simply unwind on your day off.

‘Fleur Sauvage’ Cocktail

This bright berried and fragrant play on a Lychee martini will have your guest reminiscing on summer days.

Ingredients:

• 1 oz. Raspberry and Blackberry Gin

• ¾ oz. Elderflower Liqueur

• 1 oz. Lychee Juice*

• ¼ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

• Top with Sparkling Rose Wine

Directions:

Batch all items sans sparking rose, shake with ice, double strain into a flute, and top with sparkling rose.

*Lychee Juice Recipe Method: Take one can of seedless lychee in syrup and blend until smooth. Strain in fine mesh strainer.

Sail Me Back Home

You don’t need to be spending Labor Day by the sea, or celebrating with fresh oysters, this dark rum cocktail will make you feel like you’re on island time.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz. dark rum

• ½ oz. simple syrup

• 1 oz. lime juice

• 1 ½ oz ginger beer

• 2 chunks of pineapple

• Pinch of granulated cinnamon

Directions:

Muddle pineapple in a shaker, add the rest of the ingredients, shake with ice, double strain over ice in a glass, top with ginger beer

Recipes provided by Nike Communications.