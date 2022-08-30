‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite

Guess which local favorite made the bucket list?? Watch as Lauren Kelly along with ‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator, Shane McAuliffe, check out some sweet treats at the Dairy Queen in Pasadena to celebrate their 75th anniversary, and the season 19 premiere of the show.

HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!

Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary Dilly® Bar, DQ® Sandwich or StarKiss Bar for the first 150 people at the Dairy Queen on 4757 Spencer Hwy., in Pasadena on Monday, August 29 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will also be eligible to win free Blizzard Treats for the year, among other give aways.

The season premiere of The Texas Bucket List is on September 3, and you can catch here on KPRC 2 Saturday’s at 5 p.m.

Watch as Lauren Kelly along with ‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator, Shane McAuliffe, check out some sweet treats, and chat all about the season 19 premiere of the show.