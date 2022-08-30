Detecting disease before symptoms with body scans

Advanced Body Scan have the technology to help you get a head start on your health. Don't wait until it is too late. If you know you have a family history with hearth disease there is a way you can detect disease before symptoms start to show with a simple scan.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

BELLAIRE – When you’re in your 20s and 30s it’s easy to feel somewhat invincible. But there can be hidden health troubles at any age.

Now one young man is sharing his journey of taking action to protect his health after his father had a heart attack.

Family history of heart disease

“I have family history of heart disease. My dad passed away from a heart attack, my grandfather passed away from a heart attack, all of my uncles have had heart attacks on my dad’s side of the family,” said Aaron a client of Advanced Body Scan.

Aaron is in his 30s. He feels healthy, but he decided it was time to find out if there was anything deeper going on. “It think it’s really scary to not know if there’s a hidden problem because your planning for the future.”

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of all diseases... if you look at the CDC’s numbers it is the greatest killer of Americans,” said Steve Marler, the founder of Advanced Body Scan.

Advanced Body Scan: technology for preventive screenings

“Advanced Body Scan has been using technology for preventive screenings now for over a decade... we designed a way after several years of work to offer these screenings, these life saving scans to the public.”

They have three locations including one in Bellaire.

How can Advanced Body Scan help with potential heart problems?

“Heart attacks can happen in many different ways, the main thing that causes heart attacks is blockage in your vessels and that blockage starts very small, and grows over time. By using our technology we can find this unlike almost any other technology, we can find this blockage in early signs, early stages.”

Aaron decided it was time to get a scan.

“So I thought scanning was a bunch of tests, X rays, I thought, maybe MRI, CT, like all the hospital stuff, I thought it was going to be kind of stuffy. I thought it might take a long time, instead it took about 90 minutes,” said Aaron. He added, “The people here are fantastic. They walk you through every step of the way. They have amazing bed side manner.”

‘Early detection saves lives’

Why does Marler continue to do this work day after day?

Marler says it’s his purpose in life to help others, “I think this is what I was put here to do... early detection saves lives.”

“Now that I’ve done the scan, I now have peace of mind and I know that I’m prepared for the future,” said Aaron.

Special Offer

Advanced Body Scan is offering a $199 couples heart and lung scan to the first 50 Houston Life viewers. This is for 2 people.

Just call 833-411-7226 or text the word SCAN to 21000.

.