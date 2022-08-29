Star of new TLC series from Houston

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, TLC has a brand new series debuting and one of the stars is from Houston! The new series is called, ‘Bad Hair Day.’ Patients with extreme hair-related medical issues seek out Dr. Isha Lopez for life-changing procedures and treatments. From hair restoration to hair removal and every extreme in between, this doctor has seen it all! We’ll chat with Lopez, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.