Tex Pays it PAWward, making a final donation from his POUNDation to the HSPCA

On the eve of his retirement KPRC 2's favorite employee paid it PAWward, making a final donation from his POUNDation to the HSPCA.

HOUSTON – All week we have been saying BONE voyage to Tex, Houston life’s favorite furry friend. Our general manager Jerry Martin retiring and Texas is joining him in retirement. Tex is his dog. Just to set the record straight, Tex does not live in the Houston Life studio at KPRC but has a very happy dog life outside of the station with Jerry.

Before Tex said FURwell FURever and headed out of the Lone Star State, he made sure he finished his mission of helping other animals who need loving FURever homes.

Texas POUNDation has raised a lot of money over the years and TEX picked the perfect organization to make one last gift to the HSPCA.

Watch the video of Tex and Derrick making the special donation.