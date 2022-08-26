Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelique from Magnolia just won!

Courtney and Derrick spin the wheel for Angelique from Magnolia! See what she wins.

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, Family 4-Pack of tickets to Moody Gardens, Total Wine gift card, Gristmill River Restaurant and Cantina Del Rio gift card, and Shrunk 3D printing at DT Houston location gift certificate.

Spinning on Friday was Angelique from Magnolia. See what she won in the clip above.

