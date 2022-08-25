Houston’s own Isaiah Washington chats directorial debut ‘Corsicana’ and how you can attend the film’s red carpet premiere

‘Corsicana’ is a new authentic true detective western experience, that our very own Houston-born actor Isaiah Washington makes his directorial debut, as well as stars in. The film tells the story of deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, who reunites with a former partner turned tracker to hunt a band of killers. The Western opens at Star Cinema Grill theaters tomorrow, August 26, but tonight the location in Richmond/Katy will have a red-carpet premiere of the film that fans can attend. Watch as Lauren Kelly sits down with Isaiah and his co-stars Lew Temple, Major Dodge and Thomas Q. Jones to chat all about the new movie…and a delicious ‘Corsicana Cactus Wine’ cocktail inspired by the film.

HOUSTON – Fans of western movies are in for a treat this week!

‘Corsicana’ is a new authentic true detective western experience, that our very own Houston-born actor Isaiah Washington makes his directorial debut, as well as stars in.

The film tells the story of deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, who reunites with a former partner turned tracker to hunt a band of killers.

The Western opens at Star Cinema Grill theaters tomorrow, August 26, but tonight the location in Richmond/Katy will have a red-carpet premiere of the film that fans can attend.

For tickets and info on tonight’s premiere, click HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly sits down with Isaiah and his co-stars Lew Temple, Major Dodge and Thomas Q. Jones to chat all about the new movie…and a delicious ‘Corsicana Cactus Wine’ cocktail inspired by the film.