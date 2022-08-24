A look inside Houston’s Verizon Business 5G Innovation Sessions Series

The Verizon Business 5G Innovation Sessions has made it latest stop right here in Houston, and Verizon is ready to explain how you can make the most of 5g in your own business. The program includes dynamic demonstrations by Verizon and Nokia, speaker segments and panel discussions. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO for Verizon Business, about the power, importance and true meaning of 5g.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We’re sure you’ve heard the phrase ‘the power of 5g,’ but do you really know what that means?

The Verizon Business 5G Innovation Sessions has made it latest stop right here in Houston, and Verizon is ready to explain how you can make the most of 5g in your own business.

Did you know that of all the places in the WORLD, Houston is HOMEBASE for 5G!

Today executives from Verizon, Nokia, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, and Honeywell will demonstrate a range of forward-looking scenarios that leverage the power of 5G and Mobile Edge Compute, including real-time container tracking, collaboration robots, video scene analytics monitoring manufacturing assembly, real-time crowd analytics, and interactive cityscapes.

The program includes dynamic demonstrations by Verizon and Nokia, speaker segments and panel discussions.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO for Verizon Business, about the power, importance and true meaning of 5g.

Find more information at verizon.com/business.