Daniella Correa chats life as a busy mom, the Correa Family Foundation, and what she misses about Houston

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa’s time with the Houston Astros will always hold a special place in our hearts, but just because he’s not here anymore doesn’t mean his love for the Lone Star State is gone – quite the opposite actually!

Carlos, along with his wife Daniella (and their adorable 9-month-old baby Kylo) are in Houston tonight as Carlos’ current team, the Minnesota Twins, take on the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Correa Family Foundation has organized a very special evening for 10-year-old Mayah Nicole Zamora, a survivor of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The CFF is proud to honor Mayah at Minute Maid Park tonight as the foundation’s August ‘Hero of the Month,’ and she’ll be throwing out the first pitch before game time.

Each month, CFF brings a pediatric cancer patient to a game as part of the foundation’s mission to improve the emotional wellbeing of these children. Since Carlos Correa joined the Minnesota Twins, CFF has expanded this special program to Target Field in Minnesota.

Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with Daniella Correa about returning to Houston, how life has changed now that she’s a mom, and what she misses most about Houston. (cough, cough...whataburger...cough,cough)