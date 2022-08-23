Check out the newest K-Pop immersive experience at Popfancy Dessert Bar

Popfancy Dessert Bar is one of Houston’s top dessert destinations, with award-winning pop-up events throughout the year. This time they have transformed their space into a K-Pop themed café, featuring a brand-new menu, plenty of photo ops, and lots of collectible merchandise. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Popfancy owner Chris Doan all about this fun new pop-up, which goes until September 11.

This time they have transformed their space into a K-Pop themed café, featuring a brand-new menu, plenty of photo ops, and lots of collectible merchandise.

Popfancy changes their theme monthly, usually inspired by the world’s various video games, anime, and pop culture.

For the latest experience, guests are invited to step inside the retro laundromat with glowing neon lights, bubbly installations, and eye-catching decor.

Each week, the pop-up will highlight a different K-Pop group with themed installations like: random dance play, special performances, collectibles, photo-ops, DJs, local vendors, and more.

Cosplay is highly encouraged, and there are even prizes for best dressed! Guests are encouraged to RSVP online at popfancypops.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Popfancy owner Chris Doan all about this fun new pop-up, which goes until September 11.