Popular coffee shop La La Land Kind Café opens second Houston location in Montrose

HOUSTON – La La Land Kind Café is one of the most popular coffee shops in the country, with one of the highest followed accounts on TikTok.

With nearly 6 million followers, the company has built its reputation on serving up insta-worthy drinks, as well as spreading kindness with each customer.

Since their Heights MKT location was so popular when it opened back in May, they decided to open up another one, this time in Montrose.

Founder Francois Reihani is excited to bring his mission of ‘normalizing kindness’ experience to The Montrose Collective, where they are also hiring foster youth to join the team.

La La Land Kind Café will have its grand opening on August 20th from 6:30 am -7 pm.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes us inside the popular café for a first look at their new location.