Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!

Washington is also starring in the film Corsicana, alongside Lew Temple, Noel Guglielmi, Billy Blair, Amber McNutt, Stacey Dash, Brooke Anne Smith, Major Dodge, Robert Johnson, Thomas Rochester, and Jason Johnson.