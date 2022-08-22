ALL ABOARD: 3 cruise deals to save big on your next vacation

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for your next getaway, cruises continue to be a pretty solid travel bargain.
Gabe Saglie, a travel expert with Travelzoo, shares what you need to know before booking your next cruise.
Many major cruise lines have waived vaccination-proof requirements and softened test mandates since the CDC ended its cruise program in July.
“Cruising has been climbing back slower, but recent signs do show a nice surge in demand for cruising, with a few of the big players saying recent bookings are approaching pre-pandemic levels,” said Saglie, who also shared 3 incredible cruise deals available right now.
These options are worth checking out, including one departing from Galveston.
1. CARIBBEAN
7-night sailing with Princess Cruises aboard Ruby Princess. Departing from Galveston.
For details, click here.
10-night sailing on Holland America’s Eurodam. Departing from Ft. Lauderdale.
For details, click here.
7-night sailing on the Star Flyer (170 passengers max). Departing from St. Maarten
For details, click here.
To connect with Saglie, click here.