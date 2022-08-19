Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!

It’s Friday, and you know what that means! It’s time for the prize wheel. Birthday girl Angela from Atascocita spun the wheel today. Dressed up in her boa, matching Derrick and Courtney's prize wheel outfits worked to her benefit.

Happy Early Birthday, Angela!

Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!

Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”

“The birthday money! Show me the money,” said Angela.

The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will deck out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This time, Angela dressed up too in her Mardi Gras colored boa. Matching outfits with Courtney and Derrick definitely helped because she got her wish.

There are 16 wedges with prizes: a $1,000 cash prize, Family 4-Pack of tickets to Moody Gardens, Total Wine gift card, Gristmill River Restaurant and Cantina Del Rio gift card, photoshoot with KPRC’s Tex, and Shrunk 3D printing at DT Houston location gift certificate.

Check out the full clip above to see Angela’s magical, winning moment!