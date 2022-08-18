Rolling in The Deep

In Conroe, there is a group of young people you probably don’t want to mess with. They are the Conroe Scallywags. A Junior Roller Derby team that meets once a week at the Rainbow Roller Rink and trains under the watchful eye of their coach CT. That is CT for CT Scan by the way. Coach earned that name after her first concussion. While the sport looks rough from the outside it is in fact, more empowering than dangerous for the kids.

HOUSTON – Your Roller Derby name is your alter ego. Something you become when you hit the rink.

A name like, Sprinkle Killer. Giraffe Attack. Or, Fair-In-Height 451.

In Conroe, there is a group of young people you probably don’t want to mess with. They are the Conroe Scallywags. A Junior Roller Derby team that meets once a week at the Rainbow Roller Rink and trains under the watchful eye of their coach CT. That is CT for CT Scan by the way. Coach earned that name after her first concussion.

Short or tall, size doesn’t matter in Roller Derby. Everyone adds value to the team as they grow to discover their own strengths. And, the sport is inclusive of both boys and girls.

You can connect with the Conroe Scallywags Junior Roller Derby on Facebook or stop by the Rainbow Roller Rink in Conroe next Monday night from 6:00PM to give Derby a try. Your first visit is free.

The Rainbow Roller Rink is at 1695 N Loop 336 E, Conroe, TX 77301.

You can call the Rainbow Roller Rink on (936) 539-6646.