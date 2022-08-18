86º

Houston Life

Flight Club Houston a fun new hot spot featuring first-of-its-kind social darts concept

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Flight Club, social, darts, dart board, montrose, bar, drinks, food, date night
If you’ve been looking for a fun and unique new spot for your next celebration, we’ve hit the bullseye on this first-of-its-kind concept. Flight Club Houston opened its doors not too long ago, and aside from its specialty cocktails and food menu – it’s also home to high-tech social darts. Watch as Lauren Kelly tries her hand at the dart board.

Of course we had to go and check it out for ourselves, and may we add that Flight Club (located in Montrose) is perfect for date nights, celebrations, or even a friends night out.

This new H-Town hot spot has great food and drinks, and the Oche, (Rhymes with Hockey) AKA, the dart lanes.

Flight Club Houston guests are certain to enjoy this immersive, and delicious experience!

Watch as Lauren Kelly tries her hand at the dart board.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

