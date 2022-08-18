81º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Eco-friendly fashion with Houston designer Luisa Nadarajah

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Fashion, Houston
A Houston-based designer Luisa Nadarajah is on a mission to prove that fashion can not only be beautiful and practical, but it can also be sustainable. She stopped by our studio with great eco-friendly looks, including for brides.

HOUSTON – A Houston-based designer Luisa Nadarajah is on a mission to prove that fashion can not only be beautiful and practical, but it can also be sustainable.

She stopped by our studio with great eco-friendly looks from her Homage collection, which uses printed artwork from local artists with disabilities and recycled fabrics.

Two of the looks are great for brides.

Luisa getting ready for her fall fashion show happening on November 12th from 6 to 10 pm at a private venue in Downton Houston. There are sponsorship opportunities available.

To see all the looks, watch the video above.

To connect with Luisa, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email